QATAR 2022: FIFA confirm Davido will perform at World Cup closing ceremony

In a tweet from the FIFA World Cup official social media page on Saturday, December 17, 2022, the ‘Stand Strong’ crooner has been confirmed as one of the artistes to perform on the global stage at the tournament’s closing ceremony.

Davido will perform a song from the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack ‘Hayya Hayya’ alongside Aisha.

The Nigerian singer will be joined by other global music stars including Ozuna, Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

AFP

This will be the singer's second public appearance since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October.

He was supposed to perform at the start of the football tournament, but unfortunate incidents made it impossible.

His performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, will be his first after the sad event that made him go off the radar.

The 'Stand Strong' singer's appearance at the World Cup was first reported on Thursday, December 8, by Chinese businessman Stephen Hung via his Instagram story.