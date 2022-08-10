SUPER CUP

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The German international started the Super Cup as a spectator before enjoying a cameo as Real Madrid added another title to their trophy cabinet in Helsinki.

Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.
Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was subjected to trolls by football fans after he watched the European Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt from the bench.

Read Also

Rudiger enjoyed a cameo as Real Madrid defeated Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to lift a fifth Super Cup title.

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored the goals in either half to give Carlo Ancelotti and Los Blancos another title to celebrate just over two months after they lifted the Champions League.

Ancelotti kept faith with the starting eleven who played in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris with new signing, Rudiger, good enough for a role on the bench.

Reactions as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Las Vegas El Clasico [Video]

Chelsea record yet another fail in attempt to hijack RB Leipzig star

Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?

German international Rudiger left Chelsea in the summer for a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger was one of Chelsea's most consistent players last season.
Antonio Rudiger was one of Chelsea's most consistent players last season. AFP

He put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

Despite his massive quality, the 29-year-old found himself at the end of a massive trolling after Ancelotti expectedly kept faith with the team that won him a record fourth Champions League title.

Benzema was on target again for Real Madrid when it mattered most.
Benzema was on target again for Real Madrid when it mattered most. Pulse Nigeria

Football fans, most fans of his former club, Chelsea, took to Social media to troll the new defender during the Super Cup clash against Frankfurt.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ancelotti's decision to bench Rudiger.

Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench.
Fans troll Antonio Rudiger for sitting on the bench. Pulse Nigeria

Rudiger later came on for Dani Carvajal with five minutes left on the clock for his official Real Madrid debut.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Reactions as Benzema overtakes Raul to help Real Madrid win 5th UEFA Super Cup.

    Reactions as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win Super Cup

  • Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.

    Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

  • Oludare Olufunwa signs his new contract at Liverpool.

    5 things you should know about Liverpool's new boy Oludare Olufunwa

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun returns to Rangers

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun returns to Rangers

Turkish club sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun following Rivers United stint

Turkish club sign 'CNN goal of the week' winner Olatunbosun following Rivers United stint

Reactions as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win Super Cup

Reactions as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win Super Cup

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

5 things you should know about Liverpool's new boy Oludare Olufunwa

5 things you should know about Liverpool's new boy Oludare Olufunwa

Trending

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

Giannis Antetokoumpo and 3 brothers to play for Greece at 2022 EuroBasket

Giannis Antetokoumpo and 3 brothers to play for Greece at 2022 EuroBasket

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup [Photos]