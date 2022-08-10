Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Rudiger enjoyed a cameo as Real Madrid defeated Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to lift a fifth Super Cup title.

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored the goals in either half to give Carlo Ancelotti and Los Blancos another title to celebrate just over two months after they lifted the Champions League.

Ancelotti kept faith with the starting eleven who played in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris with new signing, Rudiger, good enough for a role on the bench.

German international Rudiger left Chelsea in the summer for a free transfer to Real Madrid.

He put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

Despite his massive quality, the 29-year-old found himself at the end of a massive trolling after Ancelotti expectedly kept faith with the team that won him a record fourth Champions League title.

Football fans, most fans of his former club, Chelsea, took to Social media to troll the new defender during the Super Cup clash against Frankfurt.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ancelotti's decision to bench Rudiger.

