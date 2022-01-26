Fans pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant 2 years after tragic helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter tragically lost their lives two years ago.

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest basketball players of all time
The world of sports is full of praise for late American professional basketball player Kobe Bean Bryant.

Kobe passed away two years ago and on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 fans from all parts of the world paid tribute to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Kobe spent his 20-year career in the NBA playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his time with the Lakers, Kobe won five championships named finals MVP on two occasions.

He died while in a helicopter ride on his way back to Calabasas, California after a basketball game.

In the helicopter were Kobe's daughter Gianna, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Kobe's death at the age of 42 came as a shock and fans continue to pay tribute to his impact on the game of basketball worldwide.

See reactions below

