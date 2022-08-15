FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada

Tosin Abayomi
'Don't sleep' - The Falconets have an early morning game against Canada on Thursday.

Nigeria's under 20 women's national team known as the Falconets are set for their final group game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets recorded a 1-0 victory against European champions France to start their campaign.

The team led by Chris Danjuma then also pipped South Korea 1-0 in their second group game.

With maximum six points from two games, the Falconets booked a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Falconets' game against Canada will take place in the early hours of Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 3 PM Nigerian time.
Their final group opponents, Canada, started their campaign with a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

They suffered another 3-1 loss to France in their second group game ruling out a chance of qualification to the quarterfinals.

Both teams met with the Falconets aiming to seal top spot in the group while Canada was still searching for their first points of the tournament.

The game will be played at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, the venue of the Falconets' other two games.

A victory for Nigeria will see them face the runners up in Group D which has Cup holders Japan, The Netherlands, USA and Africa’s other flag bearers Ghana.

The game will take place in the early hours of Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 3 AM Nigerian time.

The game will be available on Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Facebook TV, DSTV and the official website of world football governing body FIFA.

