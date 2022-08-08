'We are prepared to do Nigeria proud' - Falconets boss boasts in Costa Rica ahead of 1st game against France

On their way to the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup the Falconets left Abuja for Istanbul, Turkey, then stopped briefly in Bogota, Colombia before their arrival in Costa Rica.

Now in San Jose, the Falconets have started preparation for their first group game against France.

The Falconets had a nearly flawless qualification series but understand the competition will be tough at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Danjuma on Falconets at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Head Coach of the Falconets Chris Danjuma has revealed the motivation for his team to succeed in Costa Rica,

According to Danjuma in a statement by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Falconets want to make their country and continent proud.

He said, “We are finally here, and we are happy to be here at the FIFA World Cup.

"The World Cup is always an interesting experience for the coaches and the players, and I am sure it is the same for other professionals who get to be involved.

“We took a long route to get here, having to play four different teams in the qualifying series. I can tell you that we are prepared to make Nigeria and Africa proud.

"It is not about being here to make up the number; it is about being here to make an impact.”

Falconets schedule

The Falconets are lodged at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Jose and made use of the San Rafael Stadium to knock off the jet lag with training sessions.

On Monday the Falconets train at the Alajuela Stadium and on Tuesday at the Stadio Piedades Santa Ana.

The Falconets were runners-up at the 2010 and 2014 edition led by Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala.

They will aim to go one step further at the 2022 edition in Costa Rica and start their group stage fixtures against France on Thursday, August 11 at 12pm midnight.