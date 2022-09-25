Chicharito celebrates brace as a clown to mock fans who called them clowns

Hernandez netted two outstanding goals as Galaxy improved their chances of making the playoff with a 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Having missed back-to-back penalties against Sporting and Nashville in the MLS, which cost his club four points, the 34-year-old has now found the back of the net in his last two games.

His brace against San José late Saturday night took his tally to three goals in his last two matches.

AFP

The goals have come in handy as well, helping Galaxy turnaround its poor form which had seen the club pick up just two points from a possible 12 in the last five matches.

Chicharito mocks San Jose fans after cheeky banner

Meanwhile, it was a really wonderful outing for Chicharito and LA Galaxy at the Stanford Stadium, home of San Jose.

Pulse Nigeria

The home fans had welcomed Chicharito and his Galaxy teammates to the stadium with a banner that described the visitors as 'clowns' before kickoff.

In the end, it was the Mexican international and his Galaxy side who had the loudest laugh after their win, with Chicharito playing a key role with his brace.

According to the forward, his goals and the win were the best way to respond to the tifo banner from the host.

"Unbelievable and amazing," he said, according to Mailonline. "The best way to respond to a tifo like that is scoring two goals and celebrating like a clown," he added.

Each of Chicharito's goal saw the formed Manchester United and Real Madrid star celebrate in front of the fans like a clown.

Pulse Nigeria

He has scored 17 goals and assisted two more in 30 appearances this season for the Galaxy.