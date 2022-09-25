MLS

Chicharito celebrates brace as a clown to mock fans who called them clowns

The Lil Pea and his teammates were called 'clowns' before the game against San Jose, he scored two goals and celebrated as a clown.

Javier Hernandez celebrated his goals like a clown to mock San Jose fans.
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez had more fun than he anticipated after leading the LA Galaxy to another win on Saturday night.

Hernandez netted two outstanding goals as Galaxy improved their chances of making the playoff with a 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Having missed back-to-back penalties against Sporting and Nashville in the MLS, which cost his club four points, the 34-year-old has now found the back of the net in his last two games.

His brace against San José late Saturday night took his tally to three goals in his last two matches.

Chicharito has missed five (5) of nine (9) penalties for his club.
The goals have come in handy as well, helping Galaxy turnaround its poor form which had seen the club pick up just two points from a possible 12 in the last five matches.

Meanwhile, it was a really wonderful outing for Chicharito and LA Galaxy at the Stanford Stadium, home of San Jose.

Javier Hernandez celebrates one of his goals as a 🤡
The home fans had welcomed Chicharito and his Galaxy teammates to the stadium with a banner that described the visitors as 'clowns' before kickoff.

In the end, it was the Mexican international and his Galaxy side who had the loudest laugh after their win, with Chicharito playing a key role with his brace.

According to the forward, his goals and the win were the best way to respond to the tifo banner from the host.

"Unbelievable and amazing," he said, according to Mailonline. "The best way to respond to a tifo like that is scoring two goals and celebrating like a clown," he added.

Each of Chicharito's goal saw the formed Manchester United and Real Madrid star celebrate in front of the fans like a clown.

Hernandez giving the fans a taste of their own poison.
He has scored 17 goals and assisted two more in 30 appearances this season for the Galaxy.

Chicharito's tally makes him the fifth top scorer this season, with two more matches in the regular season to go.

Chicharito celebrates brace as a clown to mock fans who called them clowns

