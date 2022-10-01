Aribo and Iwobi celebrate independence with a goal and assist in SOUEVE

Nigerian internationals Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi went head-to-head as the Saints hosted Everton on Saturday.

Both players were relatively good for their teams but it was Iwobi and his teammates who left St. Mary's with three points.

Aribo scored his second goal of the season while his compatriot Iwobi grabbed an assist for the Toffees.

Aribo's goal was not enough to save the Saints, Iwobi was brilliant again

Former Rangers star Aribo scored his second goal of the season since his move to Southampton against Everton.

The 25-year-old kept his calm and fired in a wonderful left-footed effort to open the scoring at St Mary's.

Pulse Nigeria

However, his goal only lasted three minutes before the Toffees equalised via defender Conor Coady.

Aribo's compatriot Iwobi will complete the comeback when he assisted Dwight McNeil, who fired in majestically to seal the win.