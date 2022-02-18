Super Eagles

Eguavoen all smiles with Ndidi, Lookman, and Iheanacho after Leicester City thrash Randers

Ndidi, Iheanacho, and Lookman did not disappoint Eguavoen.

Augustine Eguavoen was in attendance as Leicester City beat Randers

Super Eagles of Nigeria Technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen was in attendance as Leicester City recorded a 4-1 victory against Randers in an Europa Conference League fixture played on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The Super Eagles boss was in attendance as preparation continues for Nigeria's upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Eguavoen monitored as Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman were all in action for Leicester City.

Ndidi scored the first goal for Leicester City provided by Lookman who also assisted the final goal.

Iheanacho and Ndidi featured for 64 minutes while Lookman played all 90 minutes.

Tosin Kehinde a Nigerian midfielder was in action for Randers creating the only goal scored by Randers.

Augustine Eguavoen also met up with Stephen Odey Pulse Nigeria

Former Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) top scorer Stephen Odey was also in attendance by unavailable for Randers due to a suspension picked up in the group game.

After the game, Eguavoen met up with the Nigerian players complimenting them for their performance.

Eguavoen will now intensify preparation for the World Cup qualifiers with the squad list expected later this month.

