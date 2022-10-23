Dembele unstoppable as Barcelona sends warning to Bayern Munich with 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona are ready to shock the world, 1 goal 3 assists for Dembele, beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to prepare for Bayern Munich

Barcelona recorded a 4-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga fixture played on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

It took Barcelona just 12 minutes to score the first goal of the game as Ousmane Dembele scored after receiving a pass from Robert Lewandowski.

Dembele provided the second for Sergi Roberto in the 18th minute and the third for Lewandowski in the 22nd minute.

Barcelona went to the halftime break with a three-goal lead but head coach Xavi Hernandez decided not to pull his starters for the second period.

Robert Lewandowski continues to score for Barcelona
Dembele bagged his third assist of the game as Ferran Torres scored the fourth for Barcelona.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for Dembele who contributed to all four goals.

Dembele contributed to all four goals. against Athletic Bilbao.
He said, “Dembele was special today and made the difference. We knew they were going to put a lot of pressure on us. We put another midfielder to counter for that.

"We want him in the team to be the engine and today he was a star. What we want is for it to always be that way or close to that level. That’s why I wanted him to stay. I trust him so much.

"Dembele was very good and he put us in a position dominate in the first half which is very good.”

Barcelona now return to action midweek in the Champions League against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

