Dele-Bashiru, Kalu shine as Watford held by Panathinaikos in pre-season

The fixture between recently relegated Watford and Greek side Panathinaikos took place in Austria.

Three Nigerians in Watford were in action for Watford in the pre-season encounter at FC Kössen.

In the second pre-season match, Watford continued their preparation for life in the Championship.

Okoye, Dele-Bashiru and Kalu in action for Watford

Nigeria youth international Tom Dele-Bashiru was given the start by new Head Coach Rob Edwards.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and wide man Samuel Kalu both came off the bench in the Hornet draw.

Watford will now depart Austria, arriving back at London Colney as they prepare for the new season.

Edwards hailed the team and Nigerians in action for their performance against a top Greek side.

He said, “I’m really pleased. The most pleasing thing was the commitment and the effort. There was a real togetherness.

“The young players showed great character, the senior players helped the younger ones, and the effort was great.

“We created some good chances but have got to be a bit more ruthless in that top end, which will come.

"We probably need to take a few more risks at the right time, but I was very pleased with that.”