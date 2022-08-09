Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Okereke joined Cremonese after a loan spell with Venezia from Belgian First Division outfit Club Brugge.

In his first competitive game was able to find the back of the net in a Coppa Italia round of 64 fixture.

The 24-year-old Okereke was in action as Cremonese beat Serie B club Ternana 3-2 at home on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Cremonese were a goal up and Okereke scored his side's second of the game in the 22nd minute.

Ternana scored two quick goals in the 54 and 57 minutes to level the game at 2-2 but Cremonese scored a late winner to advance to the round of 32.

It is another chance for Okereke in the Italian First Division as he was part of the Venezia team that got relegated last season.

Ekong, Dennis and Ajayi in action

Also on Monday, three Super Eagles stars took to the pitch in an English championship fixture between Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

Watford recorded a 1-1 away draw against West Brom. Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi featured for all 90 minutes.