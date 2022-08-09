Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

24-year-old Okereke starts Cremonese career with a goal, Ekong, Dennis featured for Watford.

David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese
David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Nigerian striker David Okereke was on target for Cremonese in his first competitive game for the club.

inRead

Okereke joined Cremonese after a loan spell with Venezia from Belgian First Division outfit Club Brugge.

In his first competitive game was able to find the back of the net in a Coppa Italia round of 64 fixture.

The 24-year-old Okereke was in action as Cremonese beat Serie B club Ternana 3-2 at home on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Venezia receive Okereke boost ahead of Hellas Verona visit

Solace: Osimhen snub proves CAF need to sort Footballer of the Year criteria

Osimhen can be one of the best - Drogba bullish about Super Eagles striker [Video]

It is another chance for Okereke in the Italian First Division
It is another chance for Okereke in the Italian First Division Pulse Nigeria

Cremonese were a goal up and Okereke scored his side's second of the game in the 22nd minute.

Ternana scored two quick goals in the 54 and 57 minutes to level the game at 2-2 but Cremonese scored a late winner to advance to the round of 32.

It is another chance for Okereke in the Italian First Division as he was part of the Venezia team that got relegated last season.

William Troost-Ekong was brought in for the final seven minutes.
William Troost-Ekong was brought in for the final seven minutes. Pulse Nigeria

Also on Monday, three Super Eagles stars took to the pitch in an English championship fixture between Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

Watford recorded a 1-1 away draw against West Brom. Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi featured for all 90 minutes.

Emmanuel Dennis played for 83 minute while William Troost-Ekong was brought in for the final seven minutes.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

    Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

  • Former Wales Manager Ryan Giggs is currently facing trial for domestic assault charges

    Revealed: How Manchester United legend 'headbutted' his girlfriend at his £1.7million home

  • Salisu Yusuf calls up 35 NPFL players for Super Eagles vs Ghana Jollof battle

    Salisu Yusuf calls up 35 NPFL players for Super Eagles vs Ghana Jollof battle

Recommended articles

Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Leicester City manager regrets missing out on Super Eagles star

Leicester City manager regrets missing out on Super Eagles star

All you need to about Tottenham-bound Nigerian prodigy, Destiny Udogie

All you need to about Tottenham-bound Nigerian prodigy, Destiny Udogie

Emmanuel Dennis' manager reacts following Watford's 1-1 draw with West Brom

Emmanuel Dennis' manager reacts following Watford's 1-1 draw with West Brom

Tottenham agrees €20m+ transfer for Nigerian wonderkid, Destiny Udogie

Tottenham agrees €20m+ transfer for Nigerian wonderkid, Destiny Udogie

Okoye misses out again as Dennis' Watford fail to punish Ajayi's mistake

Okoye misses out again as Dennis' Watford fail to punish Ajayi's mistake

Trending

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajbibade returns to Atletico Madrid

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade returns to Atletico Madrid [Photos]

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]

Giannis Antetokoumpo and 3 brothers to play for Greece at 2022 EuroBasket

Giannis Antetokoumpo and 3 brothers to play for Greece at 2022 EuroBasket

Wizkid thrilled fans to the best of Afrobeats at the Gamers8 concert in Saudi Arabia on August 4,2022.
GAMING

Watch: Wizkid thrills over 20,000 fans at Gamers8 eSports concert in Saudi Arabia