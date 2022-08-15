PREMIER LEAGUE

€100m-rated Nunez sees red as Eagles hold 10-man Liverpool at Anfield

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Crystal Palace left Anfield with a share of the spoils following an entertaining draw but it could have been more for the Eagles.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez was the Villian as Liverpool remains winless in the Premier League after dropping two more points in the title race.

The Reds played out another draw following an interesting 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side played the 23 minutes with ten men after €100m man Nunez was sent off for a ridiculous headbutt.

Ivorian International Wilfred Zaha opened the scoring when his well-drilled finish gave Palace the lead at the break.

Wilfred Zaha celebrates with his teammates at Anfield.
Wilfred Zaha celebrates with his teammates at Anfield. Pulse Nigeria

But Luiz Diaz equalised for the home side with an excellent solo effort in the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Klopp won't be a happy man at all after his Liverpool side's quest to wrestle the Premier League title back from Manchester City suffered another setback.

Luiz Diaz's stunning goal was not enough to inspire Liverpool to their first win.
Luiz Diaz's stunning goal was not enough to inspire Liverpool to their first win. Pulse Nigeria

After the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage in the season opener against Fulham last weekend, the Reds were expected to bounce back to winning ways in front of their home fans.

However, they met a stubborn Palace side who came close to snatching all three points but for some poor finishing from Zaha and Eberechi Eze.

In the end, the points were shared by both teams while summer signing, Nunez, provided the biggest talking point of the evening with his straight red card.

Liverpool sit 12th on the table on two points after two draws while Palace is four spots below the Reds on one point.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

    €100m-rated Nunez sees red as Eagles hold 10-man Liverpool at Anfield

  • Pulse of The Day

    Top 5 goals from Nigerians from the weekend starring Falconets [Videos]

  • Anthony Joshua makes confession about Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch

    Anthony Joshua makes confession about Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch

Recommended articles

Manchester United reportedly close to signing Brazilian forward Mateus Cunha

Manchester United reportedly close to signing Brazilian forward Mateus Cunha

€100m-rated Nunez sees red as Eagles hold 10-man Liverpool at Anfield

€100m-rated Nunez sees red as Eagles hold 10-man Liverpool at Anfield

Victor Osimhen speaks on his relationship with Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti

Victor Osimhen speaks on his relationship with Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti

'What a debut' - Reactions as Di Maria scores for Juventus in opening game win over Sassuolo

'What a debut' - Reactions as Di Maria scores for Juventus in opening game win over Sassuolo

Osimhen refuses to set goal target for new season after scoring in big Napoli win

Osimhen refuses to set goal target for new season after scoring in big Napoli win

Reactions as Nunez channels Zidane in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Reactions as Nunez channels Zidane in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain

Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.
SUPER CUP

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win