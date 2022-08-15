€100m-rated Nunez sees red as Eagles hold 10-man Liverpool at Anfield

The Reds played out another draw following an interesting 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side played the 23 minutes with ten men after €100m man Nunez was sent off for a ridiculous headbutt.

Ivorian International Wilfred Zaha opened the scoring when his well-drilled finish gave Palace the lead at the break.

But Luiz Diaz equalised for the home side with an excellent solo effort in the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Liverpool remains winless in the PL

Klopp won't be a happy man at all after his Liverpool side's quest to wrestle the Premier League title back from Manchester City suffered another setback.

After the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage in the season opener against Fulham last weekend, the Reds were expected to bounce back to winning ways in front of their home fans.

However, they met a stubborn Palace side who came close to snatching all three points but for some poor finishing from Zaha and Eberechi Eze.

In the end, the points were shared by both teams while summer signing, Nunez, provided the biggest talking point of the evening with his straight red card.

What the result means