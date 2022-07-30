Chidozie Awaziem celebrates as daughter Christel turns 2 [Photos]
The 25-year-old Awaziem has a daughter named Christel with his partner Obiagel.
On Friday, July 29, Awaziem's daughter celebrated her second birthday.
Awaziem celebrates daughter
To celebrate the special occasion, Awaziem posted photos of his daughter on his official Instagram account.
Along with the photos was a message that said, "Look who turned 2 today, may the blessings, protection and Favor of God continue to be upon you as you grow... HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LITTLE PRINCESS. Daddy loves you so much... @_obiageli_ thank you for this wonderful gift."
While his daughter celebrated her birthday in Nigeria, Awaziem is on pre-season tour with his Portuguese first division side Boavista.
Awaziem, a key member of the Super Eagles defense, was congratulated on daughter's birthday.
Super Eagles stars such as Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Terem Moffi celebrated Awaziem's daughter's birthday through a message in the comments of the post.
