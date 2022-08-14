WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Kalidou Koulibaly scored a beauty as Tuchel's tricky Blues were held by Conte's Lilywhites with both managers clashing at full-time.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenhma Hotspur on Sunday
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenhma Hotspur on Sunday

Chelsea recorded a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening, August 14, 2022.

Both teams dropped points in their second game the season in the highly-anticipated North London derby.

Senegal International made his home debut for the Blues and wasted no time in announcing his arrival.

Koulibaly scored the opener on his home debut for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as the Blues drew 2-2 with Spurs
Koulibaly scored the opener on his home debut for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as the Blues drew 2-2 with Spurs Twitter

The 31-year-old latched on to a corner from fellow new signing Marc Cucurella in the 19th minute, hitting a beautiful first-time volley to give Chelsea the deserved lead.

Tuchel's side dominated proceedings for most of the first 45 as the host went into the break with a slender lead.

Spurs roared back into the game in the second half, after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's controversial goal in the 68th minute to draw Spurs level.

Spurs came from behind twice to secure a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday
Spurs came from behind twice to secure a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday Imago

Following Højbjerg's goal, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel had a briefly heated exchange on the touchline as Spurs looked to find a way back in the game.

However, Chelsea would eventually end up having the final say with Reece James giving the Blues the lead once more nine minutes later to send the Stamford Bridge crowd into a wild frenzy.

Conte's men tried to find a leveller for the second time right until the final whistle.

And their resilience paid off with Harry Kane heading home in the very last minute of added time to steal a point from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby
Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby Imago

Following the full-time whistle there was a bit of a moment between both managers as Tuchel and Conte shook hands.

Both managers had to be separated and were both awarded red cards following the dramatic squabble at full-time.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenhma Hotspur on Sunday

    Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

  • Reactions to Anthony Taylor, Harry Kane, Tuchel and Conte in draw at Stamford Bridge

    Reactions as Harry Kane steals Chelsea's Joy with late goal for Tottenham

  • Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49

    Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49 [Photos]

Recommended articles

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Reactions as Harry Kane steals Chelsea's Joy with late goal for Tottenham

Reactions as Harry Kane steals Chelsea's Joy with late goal for Tottenham

'It was a dream for me'- Super Eagles star speaks after making Premier League history for The Reds

'It was a dream for me'- Super Eagles star speaks after making Premier League history for The Reds

Sunday Football Minute-by-minute Live Updates

Sunday Football Minute-by-minute Live Updates

Aribo opens up on 'surprising' fact about first Premier League goal

Aribo opens up on 'surprising' fact about first Premier League goal

Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller

Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller

Trending

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain

Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.
SUPER CUP

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match