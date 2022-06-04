'Sapa' forces Barcelona to rent out Camp Nou for weddings at N700,000

The Spanish club have been short of cash in previous seasons and couldn't afford to even keep their Argentine legend - Lionel Messi, at the club.

However, despite their financial hurdles, they've been able to somehow hand out huge wages to last season's January signings Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite seeing improvements under new manager and club legend Xavi, the Blaugrana finished second, miles behind La Liga champions and eternal rivals Real Madrid in the just-concluded season.

And now the club looks to have taken drastic measures to raise funds for a development of their famous stadium.

Barcelona open stadium rental services to fans at bargain prices

Spanish newspaper El Chiringuito, reports that football fans can now hire out the Barca pitch between June 6 to June 11 for a bargain fee of N133,000 [€300] per player for 60-minute exhibition matches and friendlies alike.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Have you ever dreamed of playing at the Camp Nou?

“This summer, fulfill your dream and sign up to be part of the matches organized by FC Barcelona on the pitch of the stadium.”

Barcelona's financial budget issues

Forbes had previously reported last month that Barca remained in debt of $1.5billion (£1.19b) in, despite president Joan Laporta, saying that they were "back" amid reported interest in Manchester City's summer signing Erling Haaland.

That report added that the financial situation of Barcelona had improved since the departure of Messi, but now the case seems unlikely as Barcelona are still yet to register deals for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie and Danish defender Andreas Christensen amidst serious interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Camp Nou stadium rental prices

The Blaugrana in a bid to raise funds for the club have now announced that couples can rent out the stadium for their special day, with different packages available.

The cheapest option, which would be in the ‘Foundation Lounge’, costs about N711,000 [€1600] and would be best suited for a small wedding with about 25 to 50 people attending.

However, the most expensive is the ‘Grandstand hall’, which comes with several exits for views of the pitch., with a seating capacity of between 300 and 1000 people, this space is available for N5,999,265 [€13,500].

Barca president Joan Laporta, has also revealed plans for a huge stadium revamp that will see them play at the city's Olympic Stadium instead during the 2023/24 season.