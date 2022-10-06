UEL

Bundesliga club Frie Moses Simon's Nantes to maintain 100% record in UEL

Nantes have now lost two (2) of three (3) matches and conceded six (6) goals in the Europa League.

Moses Simon was caged in Germany on Thursday night.
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon and Nantes are getting no breathing spaces after another defeat.

Nantes suffered a 2-0 defeat against Freiburg on Thursday night in their third game on the Europa League.

Moses Simon during the games vs Freiburg
Nigerian forward Simon was on the pitch for 69 minutes but failed to really impact the game for the visitors in Freiburg.

The 27-year-old managed to create two chances and two key passes from just 28 touches during his time on the bench.

With result, Nantes have now lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, with the defeat tonight the second in a row in the Europa League.

They sit third on the log on three points and will host their conqueror Freiburg in France next week.

Meanwhile, for the German side, it was business as usual after another victory to cement its place at the top of the table.

Freiburg has won three games in three.
The Bundesliga side scored two lovely second half goals to roll over the poor Nantes side 2-0 for a third win in three matches.

After a goalless opening half, Daniel Kofi Kyereh broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half.

Vincenzo Grifo sealed the win 18 minutes from time to make it three wins from three matches for Freiburg.

