Bundesliga club Frie Moses Simon's Nantes to maintain 100% record in UEL

Nantes suffered a 2-0 defeat against Freiburg on Thursday night in their third game on the Europa League.

Nigerian forward Simon was on the pitch for 69 minutes but failed to really impact the game for the visitors in Freiburg.

The 27-year-old managed to create two chances and two key passes from just 28 touches during his time on the bench.

With result, Nantes have now lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, with the defeat tonight the second in a row in the Europa League.

They sit third on the log on three points and will host their conqueror Freiburg in France next week.

Freiburg stays perfect after convincing win

Meanwhile, for the German side, it was business as usual after another victory to cement its place at the top of the table.

The Bundesliga side scored two lovely second half goals to roll over the poor Nantes side 2-0 for a third win in three matches.

After a goalless opening half, Daniel Kofi Kyereh broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half.