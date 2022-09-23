Bukayo Saka scoops England Men’s Player of the Year award

Tosin Abayomi
Racist abuse after penalty loss to Italy, Nigerian-born Bukayo Ayoyinka Saka beats Harry Kane to win England’s Best Player award.

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been voted as England Men’s Player of the Year on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The 21-year-old was a key player for the Three Lions as they advanced to the final of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

Saka would miss a penalty as England lost 5-4 to Italy on penalties in front of a packed crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Saka was presented with an award by kids in the England youth system. Upon receiving the award, the Arsenal star answered questions posed by the kids.

He started off by admitting the award came as a surprise to him. Saka said, "I did not expect this honestly so yeah I'm honored it's really nice.

"I'm so happy I can't put it into words how happy I am it's really nice to be awarded this trophy so yeah that's what I can really say."

Saka explained his decision to become a professional footballer. "As a kid I just love football you know I think anything that was kickable I would kick it so I think it's it's because I loved it."

On playing for England, He added, "To play for England is special there's so many kids that want to play football for teams and it's really difficult enough.

“But then to obviously get picked up play for your country just it's another level of honor and proudness in yourself so yeah just really happy every time you get to come here and put on the shirt and play out Wembley in front of all the fans it's a beautiful feeling.”

Saka has a chance for redemption as England face Italy in a Nations League group fixture.
Saka took to social media to give his thoughts on the award. Along with the photos was a message that said, "This is such a special honor for me and I’m so grateful to everyone who voted. God is Great!."

After suffering racist abuse after the Euros, Saka has a chance for redemption as England face Italy in a Nations League group fixture.

