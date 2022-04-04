'Both Super Eagles and Machala's Eagle Kpenkelemes' - Reactions as Wizkid loses out on Grammys

The 'Made In Lagos' superstar was touted s a strong favorite after being nominated in two categories (Best Global Performance for his summer hit 'Essence' and Best Global Music Album ) prior to Sunday's award night .

Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid lost the Best Global Performance award to Arooj Aftab's Mohabbat and also lost Best Global Music Album award to four-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature.

Pulse Nigeria

Following the outcome on Sunday night, Nigerians have reacted on popular social media platform Twitter following Starboy's Grammy miss, comparing his misfortunes to that of the Super Eagles of Nigeria who missed out on a World Cup ticket to the finals in Qatar later this year after losing out to Ghana on away goals.

Instagram

The Super Eagles played out a 0-0 stalemate against Ghana at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on March 25 before travelling back to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja - to record a 1-1 draw against the Black Stars.