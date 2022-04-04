'Both Super Eagles and Machala's Eagle Kpenkelemes' - Reactions as Wizkid loses out on Grammys

Multi-award winning singer and Grammy award winning Afrobeats superstar Wizkid had trended on social media on Sunday night after failing to pick up any award at the Grammy Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA on Sunday night, April 3, 2022.
Nigerians react on social media by recalling Super Eagles disappointing World Cup miss after Afrobeat Superstar Wizkid missed out on the Grammy Awards on Sunday night
The 'Made In Lagos' superstar was touted s a strong favorite after being nominated in two categories (Best Global Performance for his summer hit 'Essence' and Best Global Music Album ) prior to Sunday's award night .
Wizkid lost the Best Global Performance award to Arooj Aftab's Mohabbat and also lost Best Global Music Album award to four-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature.
Following the outcome on Sunday night, Nigerians have reacted on popular social media platform Twitter following Starboy's Grammy miss, comparing his misfortunes to that of the Super Eagles of Nigeria who missed out on a World Cup ticket to the finals in Qatar later this year after losing out to Ghana on away goals.
The Super Eagles played out a 0-0 stalemate against Ghana at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on March 25 before travelling back to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja - to record a 1-1 draw against the Black Stars.
Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter below:
