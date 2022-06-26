'That game must BOOM' - Reactions as Pastor spotted preaching with BetKing shirt in church

They are no strangers to betting community in the country as it is boasting of a vast network on betting shops nationwide.

The company also boasts one of the most easy-to-use websites in the betting platforms in Africa, with Super Eagles legend and footballing great Jay-Jay Okocha, being the face of the company.

Okocha's appearance in the company's ads is one of the biggest reasons why punters and sports bet lovers have grown accustomed to the bookmaker over the years.

BetKing also boasts of arguably the largest maximum payouts of up to N40,000,0000 (forty million naira) as well as one of the fastest payouts in Africa.

BetKing's popularity stems far and wide to the point where it has even crossed the religious borders.

A viral photo of a pastor wearing the bookmakers shirt in a church had surfaced on social media.

The photo shows the 'Man of God' at the dawning the BetKing shirt at the pulpit while delivering his sermon to the congregation.

The photo has now sparked reactions on social media from football fans and punters alike with some expressing shock at the pastor's outfit while some seemed to give an explanation on the reason behind his outfit

Here are some of the best reactions below:

