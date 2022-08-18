Benfica nears group stages after Dynamo Kyiv win in UCL first leg playoff

Benfica defeated Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 at the Stadion Mosir in Poland in the Champions League playoff first leg.

With six (6] places up for grabs in the group stages, the Reds look ready to take one of the spots following a solid performance on the road.

Gilberto Junior and Goncalo Ramos were the heroes of the night for Benfica after scoring both goals.

The match in brief

Benfica dominated their hosts from start to finish and will head back to Portugal well-worthy of their two-goal lead.

The visitors started on the front foot and got an immediate reward when Gilberto finished up a move from Joao Mario in the 10th minute.

Kyiv tried to fight back immediately when Viktor Tsygankov come close with a wonderful curler.

However, just before the break, an excellent move started by David Neres was finished by Ramos to double the advantage heading into the break.

Benfica had chances to add to the score line after the break while Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was also called into action by the home side.