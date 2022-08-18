UCL

Benfica nears group stages after Dynamo Kyiv win in UCL first leg playoff

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Champions League playoffs continued on Wednesday night with Benfica taking a closer step to the group stages.

Benfica had a comfortable outing in Poland.
Benfica had a comfortable outing in Poland.

Portuguese club SL Benfica was one of the biggest winners on the night after the Reds took a giant step towards making the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

Benfica defeated Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 at the Stadion Mosir in Poland in the Champions League playoff first leg.

With six (6] places up for grabs in the group stages, the Reds look ready to take one of the spots following a solid performance on the road.

Gilberto Junior and Goncalo Ramos were the heroes of the night for Benfica after scoring both goals.

Benfica dominated their hosts from start to finish and will head back to Portugal well-worthy of their two-goal lead.

The visitors started on the front foot and got an immediate reward when Gilberto finished up a move from Joao Mario in the 10th minute.

Kyiv tried to fight back immediately when Viktor Tsygankov come close with a wonderful curler.

However, just before the break, an excellent move started by David Neres was finished by Ramos to double the advantage heading into the break.

Dynamo Kyiv has a lot of work to do next week if it wants to make it to the group stage.
Dynamo Kyiv has a lot of work to do next week if it wants to make it to the group stage. Pulse Nigeria

Benfica had chances to add to the score line after the break while Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was also called into action by the home side.

In the end, Benfica held on to take a comfortable lead back home ahead of the second leg next week in Lisbon.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

“He has been the best left-back in the league so far, Cardiff manager hails Jamilu Collins after unfortunate injury

“He has been the best left-back in the league so far," Cardiff manager hails Jamilu Collins after unfortunate injury

Benfica nears group stages after Dynamo Kyiv win in UCL first leg playoff

Benfica nears group stages after Dynamo Kyiv win in UCL first leg playoff

Why Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu is yet to play for Watford this season

Why Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu is yet to play for Watford this season

Jamilu Collins off injured, Semi Ajayi plays full 90 minutes in goalless clash between West Brom and Cardiff

Jamilu Collins off injured, Semi Ajayi plays full 90 minutes in goalless clash between West Brom and Cardiff

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada