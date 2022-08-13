Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa surprises brilliant Falconets with a call

The Falconets received a surprising call at their base in Costa Rica following their victorious start to the 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria kicked off her campaign on a winning note after a narrow 1-0 win over France on Friday morning.

Flourish Sabastine scored the decisive winner five minutes from time to give the Falconets a winning start in Group C.

Musa surprises the girl with a call

The Falconets have received praises from Nigerians who were impressed with the performance and win over France.

However, the Camp of the girls in Costa Rica wore an even more exciting look when the Falconets received a surprise call from Super Eagles skipper, Musa.

Pulse Nigeria

The legendary World Cup scorer called in to congratulate the girls and encourage them for the battle ahead.

Musa took to his official account to wish the Falconets well.

"Good luck," the Super Eagles skipper added.

Pulse Nigeria

This comes after a video shared by the official handle of the senior Women's team, the Super Falcons.