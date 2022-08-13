Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa surprises brilliant Falconets with a call

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa continues to prove he is the consummate leader after he surprised the Falconets.
The Nigerian Falconets were in a jubilant mood after Ahmed Musa surprised them with a call.
The Falconets received a surprising call at their base in Costa Rica following their victorious start to the 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.
Nigeria kicked off her campaign on a winning note after a narrow 1-0 win over France on Friday morning.
Flourish Sabastine scored the decisive winner five minutes from time to give the Falconets a winning start in Group C.
Musa surprises the girl with a call
The Falconets have received praises from Nigerians who were impressed with the performance and win over France.
However, the Camp of the girls in Costa Rica wore an even more exciting look when the Falconets received a surprise call from Super Eagles skipper, Musa.
The legendary World Cup scorer called in to congratulate the girls and encourage them for the battle ahead.
Musa took to his official account to wish the Falconets well.
"Good luck," the Super Eagles skipper added.
This comes after a video shared by the official handle of the senior Women's team, the Super Falcons.
Here is the video of the U20 ladies in a lively mood as they spoke to Musa on a video call.
