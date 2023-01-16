BBNaija star Nengi declares PSG forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend

Nengi made the announcement of her relationship with Mbappe on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The 25-year-old rose to fame following her participation in the Big Brother Naija Season 5 lockdown edition in the year 2020.

Nengi finished in third place and has since been in the spotlight with several movies and campaigns.

Nengi and Mbappe

Mbappe is the star of Ligue 1 giants PSG and the French national team that reached the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

AFP

At 23, Mbappe is just two years younger than Nengi and there are reports he recently broke up with his long-term girlfriend.

A photoshopped photo of Nengi and Mbappe holding a Man of the Match award from the World Cup went viral on social media

Nengi was tagged in the photo and dropped a bombshell about her relationship with Mbappe.

Responding to the photo, Nengi on her official Twitter account wrote, "The cat’s finally out the bag 🙈.. THAT’S MY BOYFRIEND Y’ALL."

Followers on Twitter suggested that Nengi was just having fun as she does not follow the PSG star on Instagram.

Mbappe a global star recently returned from a break to the United States of America (USA) where he attended an NBA game hosted by the Brooklyn Nets.