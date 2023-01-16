ADVERTISEMENT

BBNaija star Nengi declares PSG forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nengi has assumed authority on a personal level with PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Nengi has assumed authority on a personal level with PSG star Kylian Mbappe
Nengi has assumed authority on a personal level with PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Nigerian reality TV Personality and Businesswoman Rebecca Nengi Hampson has declared Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nengi made the announcement of her relationship with Mbappe on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The 25-year-old rose to fame following her participation in the Big Brother Naija Season 5 lockdown edition in the year 2020.

Nengi finished in third place and has since been in the spotlight with several movies and campaigns.

Mbappe is the star of Ligue 1 giants PSG and the French national team that reached the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Rebecca Nengi Hampson has declared Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend.
Rebecca Nengi Hampson has declared Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend. AFP

At 23, Mbappe is just two years younger than Nengi and there are reports he recently broke up with his long-term girlfriend.

A photoshopped photo of Nengi and Mbappe holding a Man of the Match award from the World Cup went viral on social media

Nengi was tagged in the photo and dropped a bombshell about her relationship with Mbappe.

Responding to the photo, Nengi on her official Twitter account wrote, &quot;The cat&rsquo;s finally out the bag 🙈.. THAT&rsquo;S MY BOYFRIEND Y&rsquo;ALL.&quot;

Followers on Twitter suggested that Nengi was just having fun as she does not follow the PSG star on Instagram.

Mbappe a global star recently returned from a break to the United States of America (USA) where he attended an NBA game hosted by the Brooklyn Nets.

Mbappe returns to action when PSG face off against Reims in their next Ligue 1 fixture scheduled for Sunday, January 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Nengi has assumed authority on a personal level with PSG star Kylian Mbappe

    BBNaija star Nengi declares PSG forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend

  • Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke shows off football skills

    Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke shows off dribbling skills

  • Pique responds to Shakira's song with Casio deal and Twingo car

    Pique responds to Shakira's song with Casio deal and Twingo car

Recommended articles

ATHLETICS: World Athletics ratifies marathon World Record and World U20 records

ATHLETICS: World Athletics ratifies marathon World Record and World U20 records

BBNaija star Nengi declares PSG forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend

BBNaija star Nengi declares PSG forward Kylian Mbappe her boyfriend

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke shows off dribbling skills

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke shows off dribbling skills

BOXING: Deontay Wilder shows off new bike ahead of Andy Ruiz fight

BOXING: Deontay Wilder shows off new bike ahead of Andy Ruiz fight

BETTING TIPS: Easy betting tips to cash out on Bet9ja for Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

BETTING TIPS: Easy betting tips to cash out on Bet9ja for Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open ATP

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open ATP

GAMING: FIFA 23: How good is Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk?

GAMING: FIFA 23: How good is Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk?

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open WTA

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open WTA

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Report: Kylian Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend, hooks up with former PSG star's ex

Report: Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend to hook up with former PSG star's ex

Conor McGregor/Photo via Imago

'Its Over!!' - Fans troll Conor McGregor for liking erotic video of man on Twitter

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly dating Kanye West's ex-girlfriend

F1: Report: Lewis Hamilton rumoured to be dating Kanye West's Ex

Eminem rejected a $9 million offer to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Revealed: Eminem rejected a $9 million offer to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup