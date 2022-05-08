BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich lift title in new kit after 2-2 draw against Stuttgart

Tosin Abayomi
Bayern Munich lifted the Bundesliga title with a new kit in their last home game of the season.

Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Stuttgart in a German Bundesliga fixture played on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Stuttgart went in front as early as the eighth minute when Tiago Tomas converted a ball through to him by Omar Marmoush.

Bayern Munich got an equalizer in the 35th minute when Konstantinos Mavropanos put the ball in his own net.

In the 44th minute, Thomas Muller converted a ball through to him by Dayot Upamecano to put Bayern Munich in front before the halftime break.

In the 52nd minute, Sasa Kalajdzic put Stuttgart back on level terms when he converted a ball through to him by Borna Sosa.

Record breaking Robert Lewandowski had chances in the game but could not convert.

Bayern Munich aimed to go back in front but were unable to do so as Kingsley Coman was sent off late in the game.

Bayern Munich have already won the league and have a 10 point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

After the victory, Bayern Munich CEO and former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn thanked Niklas Sule who played his last home game for the Bavarians.

He said, "We would like to thank Niklas Süle for his performances in the FC Bayern shirt.

"He's always given everything for the club over the years and we celebrated big success with him, especially the treble in our historic year. We wish him all the best for the future."

Bayern Munich launched their 2022/23 home kit this week and wore it for the first time against Stuttgart.

Upon completion of the game, Bayern Munich lifted the Bundesliga title in front of their fans.

Bayern Munich wrap up their season when they travel to face Wolfsburg on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi

