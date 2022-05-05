Muller, Gnabry model Bayern Munich new kit for 2022/23 season

German champions Bayern Munich have dropped their new kit for the 2022/23 football season.
Check out the new Bayern Munich kit for the upcoming season.
The Bundesliga giants dropped their new kit on Thursday, May, 5, 2022 through their social media outlets.
The new Bayern Munich kit is designed by International sportswear brand Adidas.
The official Bayern Munich website gave details about the design of the new kit.
Design of Bayern Munich kit
In what is a modern striped concept the Bayern Munich classic club colors are well combined.
The outfit has red sock and red shorts to go with a plain red shirt, with white edges on the collar and sleeves.
Bayern Munich took to their official social media handles to post photos of videos to unveil their new home kit.
In the video, first team players such as Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka modeled the new jersey.
The posts also came with a message that said, "Our colours, our club. 🤝🌎 In red and white we belong to the team all over the world."
Despite the league title already secured this season, Bayern Munich will take to the pitch with their new kit.
On Sunday, May 8, Bayern Munich will wear the new home kit for the first time.
Bayern Munich will wear the home kit in the Bundesliga fixture at home against VfB Stuttgart.
Over the coming days it is expected that the during evening hours the Allianz Arena is lit up in the design of the new jersey.
See more photos below
