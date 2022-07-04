Barcelona sign Frank Kessie on 4-year deal

Tosin Abayomi
Just like Yaya Toure! Frank Kessie joins Barcelona as free agent until 2026 with 500 million euros buy out clause.

Barcelona sign Frank Kessie on 4-year deal
Barcelona sign Frank Kessie on 4-year deal

La Liga giants Barcelona on Monday, July 4, 2022 announced the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Frank Kessie.

The 25-year-old Kessie joins Barcelona as a free agent after five years in the Italian Serie A with AC Milan.

Kessie played an integral role as AC Milan were crowned champions in Italy last season.

Kessie joins Barcelona as a free agent
Kessie joins Barcelona as a free agent pulse senegal

Kessie continues the Barcelona revolution under new boss and former player Xavi Hernandez.

The Ivory Coast midfielder follows the footsteps of his compatriot Yaya Toure with his move to Barcelona.

Kessie signed a four year contract that will keep him at the Camp Nou until June, 30 2026.

Kessie continues the Barcelona revolution
Kessie continues the Barcelona revolution Pulse Nigeria

Along with the new contract was an inserted buy out clause of 500 million euros.

Kessie will be presented at the Camp Nou on Wednesday July, 6 as a Barcelona player with his new number.

