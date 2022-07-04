Barcelona sign Frank Kessie on 4-year deal

The 25-year-old Kessie joins Barcelona as a free agent after five years in the Italian Serie A with AC Milan.

Kessie played an integral role as AC Milan were crowned champions in Italy last season.

Kessie continues the Barcelona revolution under new boss and former player Xavi Hernandez.

The Ivory Coast midfielder follows the footsteps of his compatriot Yaya Toure with his move to Barcelona.

Kessie signed a four year contract that will keep him at the Camp Nou until June, 30 2026.

Along with the new contract was an inserted buy out clause of 500 million euros.