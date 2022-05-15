Reactions as Barcelona secure 2nd place with draw against Getafe

After a 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo in their last fixture, Barcelona aimed to seal a second place in La Liga against Getafe.

After struggling in the first half, youngster Ansu Fati came on but was unable to provide the spark necessary.

Barcelona could not find a breakthrough against Getafe as the game ended in a goalless draw.

Busquets on draw against Getafe

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets was adamant that the team went out to get the win but fell short.

He said, "We have a handicap, which is the financial situation of the club. We hope they create a team that is as competitive as possible in order to fight for titles.

"It has been a very difficult season, with many changes and many injuries. We have not been as regular as we wanted."

"In the first half we were a little better. We tried to find the last final pass to hurt them since we knew they had five behind in the back and three in midfield. In the second half, we were worse and hardly generated any danger."

Xavi on Barcelona finishing second

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez was not pleased with the result but delighted that his team have secured second place in La Liga.

He said, “The main goal was to finish second and we covered that. Considering where we were from November to January, it is satisfying.”

“Today’s match was difficult, and the tie helped both of us. We'd heard that Sevilla tied and then the players didn’t know what to do.

"We have stopped a situation that seemed very complicated a few months ago, now it's time to work and improve the economic situation together.

“We will see what happens with Riqui Puig. We must plan well. The board, Mateu and Jordi all know about what I think we have lacked to compete. We have to look at the economic situation, depending on how we are, to prioritize. But we must compete for titles again.

“Going back to compete depends on the economic situation. If we are more solvent than now, I am optimistic to be able to do it."