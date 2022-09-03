WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Can anyone stop Erling Haaland's scoring spree? Fans have continued to ask on social media despite Man City dropping points on Saturday.

Social media reactions as Aston Villa hold Man City to thrilling draw on Saturday
Social media reactions as Aston Villa hold Man City to thrilling draw on Saturday

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening, September 3, 2022.

Recommended articles

The defending champions had been running riot since the resumption of the new campaign having scored an incredible 19 goals in their opening five fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's men were seeking to continue their good run of form with Steven Gerrard's Villa side yet to win a single game in the new Premier League season.

Man City had great chances in the first half but failed to find the back of the net after dogged defending from the Villains.

Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City in their draw with Aston Villa
Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City in their draw with Aston Villa Premier League

Likewise, the hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the first period after a speedy counter-attack in the 37th minute.

Both teams headed into the break with no goals as Steven Gerrard's side hoped to build on their impressive showing in the first period.

Following the resumption of the second-half, it was the visitors instead who broke the deadlock just five minutes from the restart with Erling Haaland picking up from where he left off in midweek and taking his goal tally to 10 goals in 6 games for the Etihad outfit.

Leon Bailey equalized in brilliant fashion for Aston Villa against Man City on Saturday
Leon Bailey equalized in brilliant fashion for Aston Villa against Man City on Saturday Twitter

However, the Villains roared back into the encounter with Leon Bailey finding the back of the net after an assist from Jacob Ramsey in the 74th minute to level matters for Gerrard's men.

City still dominated possession as they tried to seek a winner and secure their 100% record.

But steadfast defending from the hosts ensured the Cityzens were kept at bay as Aston Villa fought hard for a well-deserved draw.

Despite the fact that City had dropped points for the first time this season, fans still took to social media to praise their Norwegian sensation - Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland has now scored 10 goals in 6 matches for Man City this season
Erling Haaland has now scored 10 goals in 6 matches for Man City this season Premier League

The prolific 22-year-old's goal on Saturday now meant that it took him just six matches, to hit double figures for his new side.

Here are some of the best reactions below:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Dream Real Sociedad start for Sadiq as he comes on to deny Atletico Madrid

Dream Real Sociedad start for Sadiq as he comes on to deny Atletico Madrid

Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 loss on penalties against Ghana in Jollof Derby

Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 loss on penalties against Ghana in Jollof Derby

Trending

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

Paul Pogba - Icon

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga