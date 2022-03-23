Asisat Oshoala shows off style as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in El-Clasico

Oshoala is recovering from a left thigh injury which is expected to keep her out of action for 10 weeks on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old was unavailable for Barcelona against rivals Real Madrid in El-Clasico days after the men's team recorded a 4-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

She could do nothing as Olga Carmona gave Real Madrid the lead in the eighth minute which they took to the halftime break.

Reigning FIFA Women's Best Player Alexia Putellas equalized for Barcelona in the 52nd minute.

Claudia Pina put Barcelona in front in the 81st minute while Putellas scored her second of the game in the 94th minute to give Barcelona a 31- victory away from home.

The victory give Barcelona a two-goal advantage ahead of the second leg scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Camp Nou.

Earlier in the day, Oshoala took to her official Instagram account to post pictures of her at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

When her team performed an incredible comeback from a goal down, Oshoala took to her official Twitter account to react.

She wrote, VAAAAAAAAAMMMMMMOOOOOOSSSSSSSSSS ……… @FCBfemeni #ElClasico