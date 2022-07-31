SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala shows off 5th CAF Women's Player of the Year award

Tosin Abayomi
Oshoala poses with CAF Award, Ajibade thanks God for WAFCON.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala has taken to social media to show off her Confederation of Africa (CAF) Women's Player of the Year award.

Oshoala was crowned the CAF Women's Player in July ahead of Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano) and Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt).

Oshoala finished joint top scorer in the Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino with 20 goals as Barcelona Femeni won the title and Copa De La Reina

It was the fifth time Oshoala would win the prestigious African award and she took to her official Instagram account to post photos.

Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade took to social media to give her thoughts on the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Along with photos from the game, Ajibade who finished as the tournament joint top scorer posted a message that said, "Where do I begin ? From the opening defeat vs South Africa, the win against Botswana, scoring the goal that sent us to the World Cup against Cameroon, to the red card against Morocco, and then not being able to help the team against Zambia.

"The WAFCON 2022 was a journey like no one expected, filled with ups and downs, many lessons and memories to last a lifetime.

"I want to say a big thank you to all my teammates, the Super Falcons. Without your support, guidance and cooperation on the pitch, I won’t have been able to achieve anything.

"I love you girls and I am proud to be a part of this team 💚🦅🇳🇬 To the fans who showed us love, supported throughout and backed us even when things didn’t go our way. I am grateful.

"And thanks to God Almighty who blessed me with the talent, and gives me the grace to be able to perform at this level. With God, nothing is impossible and I continue to be living proof of that.

"Top Goalscorer, Team of the Tournament. Looking forward to what 2022/2023 has in store."

