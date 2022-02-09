Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala has once again found the back of the net for Barcelona Femeni.
Asisat Oshoala scores 2 goals for Barcelona Femeni in 10-goal thriller
In her 100th game for Barcelona Femeni, Oshoala scored twice in the 9-1 massacre of Real Sociedad and now has 6 goals in 3 starts after injury.
Oshoala was on target for Barcelona Femeni as they recorded an 8-1 away victory against Real Sociedad Feminino in a Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino played on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Oshoala opened the goals in the game with her first coming as early as the 10th minute.
The 27-year-old then scored the second for Barcelona from a ball by Patricia Guijarro in the 45th minute.
Barcelona took a comfortable lead to the halftime break against their opponents.
Fridolina Rolfö scored the third, Irene Paredes with the fourth, Lieke Martens with the fifth, and Alexia Putellas scored the sixth.
Clàudia Pina scored the seventh and Jennifer Hermoso added the eighth and Marta Torrejón scored the ninth.
Emma Ramirez pulled one back for Real Sociedad in what was an embarrassing defeat at home.
Oshoala was in action for 60 minutes before being replaced by Hermoso.
It was Oshoala's 100th game for Barcelona since she joined from Chinese women team Dalian Quanjian.
Oshoala now has six goals for Barcelona Femeni in her last three starts and will hope to add to her tally when they take on Athletic Club in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2022.