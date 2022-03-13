Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala joined in the celebrations as her team Barcelona Femeni were crowned Spanish champions on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the league.
Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona win the league UNBEATEN with 6 games left.
Barcelona took out rivals Real Madrid in a matchday 24 Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture.
The Catalan team came into the fixture with the knowledge that a victory will see them crowned as Champions.
The team led by Jonatan Giráldez did not disappoint as they routed their rivals Real Madrid 5-0.
The victory crowned Barcelona as Champions with six games still left to play.
Super Falcons captain Oshoala did not feature in the game but as the victory confirmed Barcelona champions she joined in the celebrations.
Oshoala did not take part in the game as she is still recovering from a knee injury that has sidelined her for over three weeks.
The 27-year-old Oshoala is still expected to feature for Barcelona this season as they aim to defend their UEFA Women's Champions League title.
Despite a long lay off the Nigerian forward is still the top scorer in the league with 19 goals. Oshoala recently signed a new contract which will keep her at Barcelona until 2024.
