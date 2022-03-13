SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the league.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona win the league UNBEATEN with 6 games left.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni win league
Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni win league

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala joined in the celebrations as her team Barcelona Femeni were crowned Spanish champions on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Recommended articles

Barcelona took out rivals Real Madrid in a matchday 24 Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture.

The Catalan team came into the fixture with the knowledge that a victory will see them crowned as Champions.

Asisat Oshoala signed her contract extension with Laporta present
Asisat Oshoala signed her contract extension with Laporta present Pulse Nigeria

The team led by Jonatan Giráldez did not disappoint as they routed their rivals Real Madrid 5-0.

The victory crowned Barcelona as Champions with six games still left to play.

Super Falcons captain Oshoala did not feature in the game but as the victory confirmed Barcelona champions she joined in the celebrations.

Asisat Oshoala won the league with Barcelona
Asisat Oshoala won the league with Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala did not take part in the game as she is still recovering from a knee injury that has sidelined her for over three weeks.

The 27-year-old Oshoala is still expected to feature for Barcelona this season as they aim to defend their UEFA Women's Champions League title.

Despite a long lay off the Nigerian forward is still the top scorer in the league with 19 goals. Oshoala recently signed a new contract which will keep her at Barcelona until 2024.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Sodiq Yusuff was victorious at UFC FIGHT NIGHT

    Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff celebrates bounce-back win against Alex Caceres

  • Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni win league

    Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the league.

  • Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido (Ghgossip)

    Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

Recommended articles

Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff celebrates bounce-back win against Alex Caceres

Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff celebrates bounce-back win against Alex Caceres

Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the league.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the league.

Sundowns condemn Al Ahly to worst start in 6 years as Mosimane endures bitter homecoming

Sundowns condemn Al Ahly to worst start in 6 years as Mosimane endures bitter homecoming

Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Baldie!' - Reactions as Paul Pogba shuts down social media following 'new look' against Tottenham

Reactions to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's new 'bald' haircut
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ororo go cut soap come back' - Nigerians react as Cristiano Ronaldo steals headlines with brilliant hat-trick in Spurs win

Social media reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo scores glorious hat-trick against Tottenham on Saturday

'I love you' - Adekunle Gold silences haters, acknowledges the 'GOAT' Ronaldo following United victory

Adekunle Gold reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick following Man U win over Tottenham on Saturday

'You can start crying' - Adekunle Gold's trolls haters in 'Epic' fashion ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs clash

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold aims subtle dig at haters ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs on Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE

Video: GOAT meets GOAT as Cristiano Ronaldo links up with Tom Brady after helping Manchester United destroy Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady linked up after Manchester United beat Tottenham
SUPER FALCONS

'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

Francisca Ordega is now in Russia with CSKA Moscow

Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]

Diaz almost got injured scoring for Liverpool against Brighton