Ashleigh Plumptre completes London to Paris trip on bicycle in just 4 days [Photos]

The journey to travel from the UK to France is for charity, a passion of Plumptre.

Earlier in the year, the 24-year-old defender announced that she would make the trip through a message on her official social media platform.

On Saturday, June 4, Plumptre arrived in Paris after four days of traveling.

The trip by Plumptre from the UK to Paris was done by bicycle which is why it took four days.

She announced the trip in May through a message on her platform that said, "Postponed last year due to covid but it’s back!

"From 1st-5th June, I’ll be tackling 315 miles from London to Paris by bike, all in aid of @menphysuk

"As you may know, Menphys is a charity close to my heart, who support young people with disabilities and special needs in and around Leicestershire."

Upon achieving her goal, Plumptre sent a message to all those that supported and donated to the cause.

She said, "London to Paris 🇬🇧🚴🏽‍♀️🇫🇷 315 miles.4 days. COMPLETED

"Hills. Whimpers. Laughs. Singing. Hills. Baguette lunches. Wilderness wees. Shouting. Hills. Neck ache. A sore bum. Wrist ache. Quad burn. New people. Hills.

"Early morning alarms. Beautiful French countryside and villages. Cycling the carnage of the Arc de Triomphe roundabout.

"Thank you so much to all who have donated and sent messages throughout this tough journey! It’s such a privilege being able to represent such an amazing charity in @menphysuk

"Through you all, we’ve raised £4,762 so far. Would be fantastic to reach £5,000! 👊🏽

"Sharing every aspect of this experience with @holly.morgan10 has been unforgettable. Raising money for brilliant charities, battling through the rigours of the challenge and sharing the same passion in pushing ourselves beyond boundaries. WE DID IT!"