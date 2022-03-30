'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

Pulse Ghana

The result meant that The Black stars of Ghana had qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year on FIFA's 'away goal' rule.

Reactions have continued to flood social media since yesterday evening's disappointing exit.

Daily Post Nigeria

One of the biggest talking points following the outcome in Abuja yesterday was the credentials of the Super Eagles head coach - Austin Eguavoen who more Nigerians continued to taunt on Twitter yesterday, comparing the former to former Premier League coach Sam Allardyce.

AFP