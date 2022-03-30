Nigeria recorded a 1-1 draw at full time at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.
'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss
Social media reactions continued on social media after Super Eagles lost their World Cup ticket at the expense of Ghana on Tuesday evening as more Nigerians continued to hit out at Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen following the disappointing outcome
The result meant that The Black stars of Ghana had qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year on FIFA's 'away goal' rule.
Reactions have continued to flood social media since yesterday evening's disappointing exit.
One of the biggest talking points following the outcome in Abuja yesterday was the credentials of the Super Eagles head coach - Austin Eguavoen who more Nigerians continued to taunt on Twitter yesterday, comparing the former to former Premier League coach Sam Allardyce.
Here are some of the most epic reactions on Eguavoen after Tuesday's Super Eagles setback:
