WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Social media reactions continued on social media after Super Eagles lost their World Cup ticket at the expense of Ghana on Tuesday evening as more Nigerians continued to hit out at Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen following the disappointing outcome

Nigerians have turned on Super Eagles gaffer Austin Eguavoen after failing to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Ghana
Nigerians have turned on Super Eagles gaffer Austin Eguavoen after failing to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Ghana

Nigeria recorded a 1-1 draw at full time at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.

Recommended articles
Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals
Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals Pulse Ghana

The result meant that The Black stars of Ghana had qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year on FIFA's 'away goal' rule.

Reactions have continued to flood social media since yesterday evening's disappointing exit.

Super Eagles Technical advisor Austin Eguavoen
Super Eagles Technical advisor Austin Eguavoen Daily Post Nigeria

One of the biggest talking points following the outcome in Abuja yesterday was the credentials of the Super Eagles head coach - Austin Eguavoen who more Nigerians continued to taunt on Twitter yesterday, comparing the former to former Premier League coach Sam Allardyce.

Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce AFP

Here are some of the most epic reactions on Eguavoen after Tuesday's Super Eagles setback:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Nigerians have turned on Super Eagles gaffer Austin Eguavoen after failing to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Ghana

    'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

  • Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup

    'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

  • CAF official dead in Abuja after Super Eagles game against Ghana

    CAF Doping Officer in charge of the Nigeria v Ghana match reported dead in Abuja

Recommended articles

'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

CAF official dies following post-match chaos in Nigeria-Ghana game

CAF official dies following post-match chaos in Nigeria-Ghana game

Recap: No World Cup for Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt lose on penalties again, Morocco thrash D.R. Congo

Recap: No World Cup for Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt lose on penalties again, Morocco thrash D.R. Congo

CAF Doping Officer in charge of the Nigeria v Ghana match reported dead in Abuja

CAF Doping Officer in charge of the Nigeria v Ghana match reported dead in Abuja

Tips to help Nigerians get over the disappointment of the Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana

Tips to help Nigerians get over the disappointment of the Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana

Trending

'Thank you Obi cubana for the transfer to the referee' - Reactions as Ekong scores penalty for Nigeria against Ghana

Obi Cubana was present for the Super Eagles of Nigeria game against the Black Stars of Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles legend Okocha hangs out with Kaka and Pires ahead of Abraham Accords Games [Photos]

Jay-Jay Okocha will feature along with Kaka and Pires at the Accord Games

'World Cup is for countries that are working' - Nigerians regret sacking of Rohr as Ghana knockout Super Eagles with 1-1 draw in Abuja

Nigerians remember Gernot Rohr as Ghana knock out Super Eagles of Nigeria
2022 WCQ

'God abeg come and help us' - Kelechi Iheanacho goes spiritual ahead of the Super Eagles battle against Ghana

Iheanacho calls on God to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeat Ghana
2022 WCQ

Buhari orders civil servants to close by 1pm for Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Ghana clash

President Buhari may attend the Super Eagles of Nigeria game against Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Next time close your fists' - Anthony Joshua 'proud' of Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars

Anthony Joshua has reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock