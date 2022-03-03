BOXING

Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Anthony Joshua might be considering an interim fight due to the war in Ukraine.

Anthony Joshua will be considering other fights before his chance to reclaim his titles
Anthony Joshua will be considering other fights before his chance to reclaim his titles

Anthony Joshua might have to wait a while before his boxing title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. This development follows Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended articles

Joshua activated his rematch clause after Usyk defeated him via unanimous decision last September.

Oleksandr Usyk holds the, WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles since beating AJ in September
Oleksandr Usyk holds the, WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles since beating AJ in September Pulse Nigeria

Eddie Hearn, who is Anthony Joshua's promoter, had previously suggested that the fight might happen before June, but that is unclear now following the tension in Ukraine.

With the Ukraine airports closed, Usyk flew to Poland and then drove almost 500 miles to Kyiv to join the Ukrainian forces.

While speaking with CNN, Usyk said: "My honour belongs to my country, [and] to my family. So there is no fear, absolutely no fear. There is just bafflement, how could this be in the 21st century?”.

As the ongoing escalations become more unpredictable, it remains unclear if Usyk would be able to defend his titles in the Ring anytime soon. The boxer himself acknowledged this fact.

Usyk and Joshua were set to fight later this year but the war between Russia and Ukraine may cause a postponement
Usyk and Joshua were set to fight later this year but the war between Russia and Ukraine may cause a postponement Pulse Nigeria

"I really don't know when I'm going to be stepping back in the ring," Usyk told CNN Wednesday in remarks translated to English.

The news coming out of AJ's camp is that they are willing to consider other fights in the interim.

Deontay Wilder has been thrown into the conversation for a possible interim fight.
Deontay Wilder has been thrown into the conversation for a possible interim fight. Photo by AP Photo/John Locher

Hearn was still keen on making his client's stance very clear. Despite the delay, the rematch is still going to happen.

“If there needs to be a delay for the contractual period, we will be happy to grant that, but we want that fight."

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Anthony Joshua will be considering other fights before his chance to reclaim his titles

    Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia

  • Chelsea fans proud of Timo Werner after victory against Luton Town

    Chelsea fans compare Timo Werner to Bruno Fernandes after FA Cup come back against Luton Town

  • Social media reactions to Roman Abramovich's statement confirming his decision to sell Chelsea

    'Tears in my eyes' - Emotions pour as Reactions trail Roman Abramovich's imminent Chelsea sale

Recommended articles

Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia

Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia

Interesting stats from the FA Cup 5th round

Interesting stats from the FA Cup 5th round

Dramatic own goal helps Juventus edge narrow win over Fiorentina

Dramatic own goal helps Juventus edge narrow win over Fiorentina

Moses Simon converts crucial penalty as Nantes advance to Coupe de France final

Moses Simon converts crucial penalty as Nantes advance to Coupe de France final

Minamino-inspired Liverpool record nervy win to reach first-ever quarterfinal under Klopp

Minamino-inspired Liverpool record nervy win to reach first-ever quarterfinal under Klopp

Rangers return to winning ways with Super Eagles trio in action

Rangers return to winning ways with Super Eagles trio in action

Trending

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

The lives of 2 Ukranian footballers have been cut short due to the war against Russia

With Love from PUMA: Barcelona Star Memphis Depay makes a special promise to Davido on Instagram live (Video)

Barcelona Star Memphis Depay calls Nigerian music star Davido on his Instagram live on Tuesday

Roman Abramovich issues DEADLINE to SELL Chelsea as Conor McGregor shows interest

Roman Abramovich is now willing to sell Chelsea
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tears in my eyes' - Emotions pour as Reactions trail Roman Abramovich's imminent Chelsea sale

Social media reactions to Roman Abramovich's statement confirming his decision to sell Chelsea
SUPER EAGLES

Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman nominated for Leicester City February Goal of the Month award [Video]

Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman all have to battle to win the Goal of the Month award

Chelsea fans compare Timo Werner to Bruno Fernandes after FA Cup come back against Luton Town

Chelsea fans proud of Timo Werner after victory against Luton Town

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen shows off style in GUCCI outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen rocks another Gucci outfit

'It’s very hot'- Ighalo compares TOUGH Saudi league to the Premier League

Odion Ighalo is a cult hero at Watford