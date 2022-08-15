Anthony Joshua makes confession about Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch

The 32-year-old Joshua suffered a loss to Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September.

Joshua lost the IBO, IBF, WBA and WBO boxing heavyweight titles to Usyk after 12 rounds in London.

Ahead of the rematch this week, Joshua has revealed some of the adjustments to regain his titles.

ALSO READ

Pulse Nigeria

Joshua on Usyk

Ahead of the rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Joshua explained the difficulties facing Usyk.

According to Joshua, the fight against Usyk would be much easier if he was orthodox and not a southpaw.

He said, "I need adjustments to deal with a southpaw because to me these lefties are a nightmare. I swear if Oleksandr wasn't a lefty I would have smoked him, 100%."

Pulse Nigeria

Joshua then explained that in the first fight his intention was not to hurt Usyk but rather engage in a boxing match.

He added, It sounds crazy, but I'm not going to lie - my objective was never to hurt him. My aim was to go the full 12 and prove I could box as well as he does.

"But I didn't work hard enough to prepare for a 12-round fight at that pace."

Pulse Nigeria

Joshua after the first fight against Usyk changed trainers from Rob McCracken to renowned Mexican-American guru Robert Garcia.

The Watford born boxer insists that after a four month camp, he is ready for Usyk and with his adjustments will be three-time heavyweight champion of the world.