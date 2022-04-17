WHAT'S BUZZIN

'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace

Social media reactions as Romelu Lukaku reminds Chelsea fans of wasteful he can be as Chelsea cruise to FA Cup final following victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday

Chelsea recorded a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, April 17, 2022 to book their place in the finals of England's oldest tournament.

The Blues as well as the Eagles struggled to open the scoring in the first-half as both sides headed into the break 0-0.

However, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring in the 65th minute to put the Blues ahead.

11 minutes later, Mason Mount found the back of the net after latching on to a pass from Timo Werner to stretch the Blues lead.

Crystal Palace failed to find a response to either of the goals as it finished at Wembley, 2-0 by full-time.

Following the Blues victory at Wembley on Sunday, Chelsea fans took to twitter to troll their Belgian record-signing Romelu Lukaku.

The 28-year-old striker has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge after impressing in his first few games since his return - with the forward struggling for game time under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea fans grew increasingly frustrated on Sunday, after Lukaku came in as a 77th minute substitute for the in-form Kai Havertz.

However, the Belgian failed to take his chances after missing opportunities to extend the Blues lead in the game.

The Blues fans took to Twitter to react to their €100 million signing's shortcomings at Wembley on Sunday:

