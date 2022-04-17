'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace

Imago

The Blues as well as the Eagles struggled to open the scoring in the first-half as both sides headed into the break 0-0.

However, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring in the 65th minute to put the Blues ahead.

Imago

11 minutes later, Mason Mount found the back of the net after latching on to a pass from Timo Werner to stretch the Blues lead.

Crystal Palace failed to find a response to either of the goals as it finished at Wembley, 2-0 by full-time.

Following the Blues victory at Wembley on Sunday, Chelsea fans took to twitter to troll their Belgian record-signing Romelu Lukaku.

AFP

The 28-year-old striker has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge after impressing in his first few games since his return - with the forward struggling for game time under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea fans grew increasingly frustrated on Sunday, after Lukaku came in as a 77th minute substitute for the in-form Kai Havertz.

However, the Belgian failed to take his chances after missing opportunities to extend the Blues lead in the game.

AFP