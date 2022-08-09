‘We were unfortunate’ - Alex Iwobi says Everton can compete against any team

The 26-year-old star was in action for 90 minutes as Everton suffered a 0-1 loss to Chelsea in their first Premier League game this season.

Despite starting their campaign with a defeat, Iwobi has revealed that he is impressed with the performance of the team.

Iwobi stated in his post match press conference that Chelsea are on of the top teams in the Premier League and Everton now have a template to build on.

Iwobi on Lampard and Everton

According to Iwobi, he had a meeting with Everton Head Coach Frank Lampard before the start of the season.

He said, “I felt quite comfortable in midfield. The defense was always talking to me and helping me, so I was always in the right positions at the right times.

“I had a meeting with the manager before the game who told me – especially when we are going on the attack – that I should look around and be aware of my surroundings.

“It helped me going into the game and I felt like I did okay.

“The gaffer is always talking to me, motivating me and telling me to go out and express myself, kick on from last season, and I feel like I’ve done that so far. But it’s a long season, it’s a marathon, and there’s a long way to go.”

“I don’t think like we deserved this result. We defended really well, we were unfortunate with the penalty but, other than that, we defended as a team and created a couple of chances. On another day, those chances go in.

“It shows we can compete with one of the best teams in the Premier League. If we can compete against them, we can compete against anyone.”

Iwobi was celebrated for his performance in the game and gave his thoughts on Everton fans' assessment.

He added, “The fans are always giving me that confidence that even if a pass doesn’t come off, they’ll clap and applaud the effort.

“It’s something that’s helping me go into games that, even if I do miss, I’ll have the confidence to try something again."