Alex Iwobi laments referee decision as Super Eagles lose to Algeria

Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes as Algeria came from behind to beat the Super Eagles in Oran.

The Super Eagles were cruising with an early goal by Lorient forward Terem Moffi.

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman put the ball in the back of the net played through by Moffi only to be ruled out as offside by the center referee.

Algeria would equalise from the penalty spot converted by Manchester City captain Riyad Mahrez.

The second goal was a screamer by Nice defender Youcef Atal in the second half as Algeria held on for a win.

Iwobi on referee decision

Iwobi took to social media after the game to express his disappointment with the decision of the game officials.

Iwobi posted a photo of Moffi passing to Lookman clearly in an onside position with a message that said, "One Example… Really Confused As To How This Was Disallowed For Offside."

The 26-year-old midfielder then gave his overall assessment of how the officials performed based on their decisions.

The message by Iwobi said, "I Understand Refereeing Isn’t Easy At All & All Referees Should Be Treated With Respect… But Yesterday Was Surely Questionable Aha?."