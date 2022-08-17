Israel Adesanya tells Anthony Joshua to channel Nigerian heritage against Oleksandr Usyk

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
'He will be a dangerous man' - Adesanya tells Joshua how his Nigerian ancestry can help him defeat Usyk.

British professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua continues to prepare for the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Ahead of the rematch, Joshua and Usyk took to the ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for a workout.

During the workout session in front of the media, Joshua displayed incredible strength hitting the pads.

https://twitter.com/TheSunFootball/status/1559593581412864000?s=20&t=gNGnk7smDz7UkSu_X6OzyQ

While working out, Joshua vibed to a song titled Kilometer by Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy.

Ahead of the fight against Usyk, Joshua has support from Nigerian-born New Zealand professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Israel Mobolaji Adesanya.

Adesanya holds the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight belt and has offered his support to Joshua.

Adesanya believes Joshua needs to tap into his Nigerian heritage to defeat Usyk and reclaim the boxing heavyweight IBO, IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Anthony Joshua faces Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Speaking to Skysports he said, “He needs to tap into his ancestry and bring out the lion within.”

“He’s a special specimen. I like when he says, ‘I’m done with boxing, I’m done with trying to box.’

"He got angry and I was like ‘yeah.’ Bring out that ancestry and tap into that. I feel if he does that then he’ll be a dangerous man.”

Joshua takes on Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

