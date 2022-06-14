Lookman explains 'Adebobo' nickname and love for Ronaldo

The 24-year-old Lookman was on target for the Super Eagles as they recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe in a group stage qualification game for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Lookman had an interview with the official Super Eagles YouTube channel published on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In the interview, Lookman talked about his nickname and his love for Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo

Get to know Lookman

Lookman revealed his first boots were Adidas, He said, "My first boots were maybe Adidas co-produce which my um my coach well my mentor now he got for me. It's many years ago

Asked about his favorite players, he responded, "My childhood idol probably was Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I actually had a few I like Cristiano I liked Robinho but mainly them to you Cristiano."

Lookman talked about his first professional goal against Brighton away at the Amex Stadium.

According to Lookman his nicknames are Alibaba, Adebobo and Mola. The English boys call him Mola while Iheanacho and others call him Adebobo.

Talking about what scares him, Lookman said, "I'm scared of reaching the heights that I want I want to reach.

"So the heights that um i believe i can reach i'm scared of not reaching them heights and that's what drives me every single day."

Lookman a former England youth international rounded up the interview by talking about his love for playing FIFA Football and believing in Father Christmas as a kid.