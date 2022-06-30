Abigail, Angel Michael and Valour lead Bayelsa State to Milo Basketball Championship clean sweep

Abigail and Angel inspired St Jude Girls Secondary School to a dominant and one-sided 38-14 win over Akpur College from Benue to be named Secondary School champions in the Girls' division.

In the Boys category, it was a keenly contested battle between Bishop Dimieari Grammar School Bayelsa and Government Secondary School, Karu. Abuja.

However, in the end, an audacious three-pointer shot by Valour two seconds from time proved to be the difference as Bishop Dimieari was crowned champions in dramatic fashion.

It was heartbreak for Government Secondary School, Karu but despite a valiant fight from the Abuja boys, it was Bayelsa State that had the last laugh.

Abigail, Valour named MVPs as Bayelsa sweeps individual awards

It was another clean sweep for Bayelsa State in the individual awards.

A close contest between Abigail and the brilliant Angel ended with the former named the tournament's most valuable player, MVP.

Abigail finished the game with a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, two (2) assists and four (4) steals.

Angel added 10 points, four (4) rebounds, and four (4) steals.

In the Boys, it was Valour who was named the MVP with 12 points and eight (8) rebounds.

Captain of the side, Daniel Desire, also had an outstanding performance with 14 points, two (2) assists and one (1) steal.

Making up the top five (5) in the 2022 Milo Basketball Championship in the Girls' category are;

3rd - Davidhall College, Lagos State

4th - Queen Amina College, Kaduna

5th - Government Secondary School, Adamawa.

In the Boys' category

3rd - Topfield College, Lagos.

4th - King Amachree Academy, Rivers State.