26th NUGA declared open in style, 9ice, Pheelz light up UNILAG

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was a sea of heads at the UNILAG Sports Centre as Nigeria University Games, NUGA 2022, was officially declared open

The 26th NUGA is off the mark at the University of Lagos, UNILAG.
The 26th Nigeria University Games, NUGA2022 was officially declared open with so much fanfare and star power on Saturday evening.

Winners of the last six NUGA editions and Defending champions, UNIPORT during the March Past. (Photo Credit: Latifat Adebayo Ohio)
Your number one Sports website Pulse Sports Nigeria was there to witness the opening ceremony of the competition tagged UNILAG 2022.

No fewer than 74 universities were spotted and participated in the ceremony held inside the main bowl of the UNILAG Sports centre.

The host school, UNILAG, during the March Past.
Amongst those who attended the event included House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, and Lagos State Sports Commission boss, Sola Aiyepeku, an alumnus of UNILAG.

Others who attended were the creme de la creme of the University community in Nigeria led by their hosts, the VC of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Also, there were star performances from the legendary "Gongo Aso" star, 9ice, current rave of the movement and "finesse" crooner, Pheelz and some amazing cultural displays from the hosts.

House of Representative Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, lights the Torch of Unity.
The 26th NUGA was officially declared opened by the UNILAG VC and the competition torch, the torch of unity, lit by the Speaker of the House of Representatives before the athletes were entertained into the night with amazing music.

Izuchukwu Akawor

