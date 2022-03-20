26th NUGA declared open in style, 9ice, Pheelz light up UNILAG

Pulse Nigeria

Your number one Sports website Pulse Sports Nigeria was there to witness the opening ceremony of the competition tagged UNILAG 2022.

No fewer than 74 universities were spotted and participated in the ceremony held inside the main bowl of the UNILAG Sports centre.

Amongst those who attended the event included House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, and Lagos State Sports Commission boss, Sola Aiyepeku, an alumnus of UNILAG.

Others who attended were the creme de la creme of the University community in Nigeria led by their hosts, the VC of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Also, there were star performances from the legendary "Gongo Aso" star, 9ice, current rave of the movement and "finesse" crooner, Pheelz and some amazing cultural displays from the hosts.

