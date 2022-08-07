Team Nigeria now have 9 Gold, 8 Silver, 13 Bronze at 2022 Commonwealth Games

With just one day left of action Team Nigeria added 14 more medals before the end of the Commonwealth Games.

Team Nigeria finally recorded a medal in the Table Tennis event, with more from Wrestling and Athletics.

With a total of 30 medals, Team Nigeria are now sixth on the standings and overtake South Africa as the number one country from the continent.

Pulse Nigeria

Team Nigeria Athletics

Louisiana State University star Favour Ofili is a Commonwealth Games silver medalist as she ran an impressive 22.51s to finish second in the women's 200m final.

It was Ofili's first senior medal outside Africa and was impressive as she was quarantined after testing positive to Covid-19 when she arrived the United Kingdom

In the men's 200m final Udodi Onwuzuruike finishes 6th with a time of 20.76s (+1.1). in the men's 400m hurdles final, Ezekiel Nathaniel clocks 51.38s to finish 6th.

Pulse Nigeria

Eucharia Iyiazi won Gold for Nigeria as she threw a Commonwealth Games record of 10.03m to win the women's shot put F55-57 event. With a throw of 9.30m, Ugochi Alam also got the Bronze medal.

Team Nigeria Wrestling

In the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling, Miesinnei Mercy Genesis defeated Canada's Madison Parks 3-1 (victory by fall) to clinch Nigeria's 9th Gold medal.

In men's Freestyle 57kg Wrestling, Ebikewenimo Welson won the Silver medal missing out on GOLD to India's Kumar Ravi.

Pulse Nigeria

In the men's Freestyle 74kg, Ogbonna John really defeated his English opponent Charlie Bowling 10-0 VSU (Victory by technical superiority) to win the Bronze medal.

In the women's Freestyle 76kg event, Hannah Amuchechi Reuben won the Silver medal following defeat 4-2 (VPO1)to Justina Di Stasio.

Team Nigeria Table Tennis

In Men's Singles Classes 3-5, Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle was dominant in his third place match with a comfortable victory.

Pulse Nigeria

Ogunkunle defeated India's Raj Alagar 3-0 (11-3,11-6,11-9) to win the Bronze.

In the Women's Singles Classes 6-10, Faith Obazuaye defeated Felicity Pickard 3-1 (11-6, 7-11, 6-11, 8-11) to win the Bronze.