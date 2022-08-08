Team Nigeria take home 12 Gold, 9 Silver, 14 Bronze at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom recorded a total of 35 medals.
Women win all 12 Gold medals as Team Nigeria will return with 35 medals from Birmingham, 11 more than the 2018 edition.
More medals came through the 100 meter hurdles, the long jump, the relays and boxing.
Team Nigeria ended their campaign with 12 Gold, nine Silver, 14 Bronze to total 35 medals at the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games.
At the end of the sports event, Team Nigeria recorded 11 more medals than the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia,
Athletics
Ese Brume was crowned Commonwealth Champion in the women's long jump event.
To win Gold, Brume set a new Commonwealth record with 7m, 6.99m twice while also jumping to 6.96m and 6.81m
The Nigerian quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha won Gold in the women's 4 x 100m relay.
After finishing fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States of America (USA), they set a new African record of 42.10s to win in the final.
The Nigerian quartet of Udodi Onwuzuruike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, and Raymond Ekevwo took Bronze in the men's 4 x 100m relay.
With a time of 38.81s they took bronze after failing to get the baton round at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon
In the women's 100 meters hurdles Tobi Amusan clinched Gold a Commonwealth record with a time of 12.30 seconds.
Boxing
In the women's over 54kg-57kg Featherweight Boxing category, Elizabeth Oshoba who won a Silver medal for Nigeria
She put in a solid performance against Michaela Walsh who won 5-0.
In the men's over 92kg Super Heavyweight category Ifeanyi Onyekwere claimed a Bronze medal after a Unanimous defeat (0-5) to Sagar Sagar from India in the Semi-Final.
