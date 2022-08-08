Team Nigeria take home 12 Gold, 9 Silver, 14 Bronze at 2022 Commonwealth Games

More medals came through the 100 meter hurdles, the long jump, the relays and boxing.

Team Nigeria ended their campaign with 12 Gold, nine Silver, 14 Bronze to total 35 medals at the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

At the end of the sports event, Team Nigeria recorded 11 more medals than the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia,

Athletics

Ese Brume was crowned Commonwealth Champion in the women's long jump event.

To win Gold, Brume set a new Commonwealth record with 7m, 6.99m twice while also jumping to 6.96m and 6.81m

The Nigerian quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha won Gold in the women's 4 x 100m relay.

After finishing fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States of America (USA), they set a new African record of 42.10s to win in the final.

The Nigerian quartet of Udodi Onwuzuruike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, and Raymond Ekevwo took Bronze in the men's 4 x 100m relay.

With a time of 38.81s they took bronze after failing to get the baton round at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon

In the women's 100 meters hurdles Tobi Amusan clinched Gold a Commonwealth record with a time of 12.30 seconds.

Boxing

In the women's over 54kg-57kg Featherweight Boxing category, Elizabeth Oshoba who won a Silver medal for Nigeria

She put in a solid performance against Michaela Walsh who won 5-0.