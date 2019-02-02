Ethiopians Suntayahu Legese and Dinke Meseret have won the 2019 Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday, February 2.

Since the inception of the annual marathon festival no Nigerian has emerged winner .

Legese beat all competition to win in a time of 02:17:28hrs.

Two Kenyans made the podium in second and third place .

Joshua Kipkorir and William Yegon finished on the podium with 02:21:11hrs of 02:18:16hrs and 02:19:04hrs to pick up huge cash amounts in the competition sanctioned by the governing body IAAF.

female event

Meseret beat all competition to win with a time of 02:48:02hrs.

In second place was Alemnesh Herepa with a time of 02:49:05hrs and Kebena Chala in third with a time of 02:49:09hrs.

Nigerians

The best placed Nigerians in the competition were Sunday Manasa with a time of 02:21:11hrs in the men's event.

While Deborah Pam had a time of 02:52:59hrs to be Nigeria’s best performer in the female event.

Both Sunday and Deborah finished with sixth place overall .