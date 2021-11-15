Rio Ferdinand details how Sir Alex Ferguson 'destroyed' Ruud van Nistelrooy in an epic dressing room rant (video)

However, according to former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, the derby with Manchester City has always been intriguing.

This assessment was made in an interview on Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel with City legend Vincent Kompany.

Ferdinand in the interview detailed how the rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City was taken with utmost seriousness by the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to Ferdinand, Ferguson in a dressing room rant destroyed Ruud van Nistelrooy following a derby between the two sides back in 2002.

In November 2002, Manchester City recorded a 3-1 victory at home against Manchester United.

Shaun Goater scored twice for Manchester City as they defeated Manchester United at Maine Road.

Ferdinand was disappointed with the result but getting into the dressing room understood why the derby is of utmost importance.

Ferdinand stated that Ferguson was frustrated following the outcome of the game.

His anger was spiked after Van Nistelrooy came into the Manchester United dressing room with a Manchester City jersey which he received after the game.

Ferdinand then stated that he understood the importance of the derby when Ferguson reacted to Van Nistelrooy with a City jersey.

Pulse Nigeria

Ferguson's 'hairdryer treatment is no secret but Ferdinand stated in the interview how the reaction started.

It was the first Manchester derby for Ferdinand who at the time recently joined Manchester United on a £30million deal from Leeds United.

Ferdinand then stated that the significance of the Manchester derby was understood going forward after the reaction of Ferguson.

Detailing what happened Ferdinand said, "We got beat 3-1 at Maine Road with Shaun Goater scoring two goals.

"That was the first derby I played and the moment I realized how big it was in the changing room after.

"We walked in and the manager shut the door. It was quiet and then all of a sudden he just erupted.

Pulse Nigeria

"Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was the God then, walked in with a City shirt in his hand and I remember Sir Alex Ferguson just absolutely unloaded on him. He destroyed him, saying: "If I ever see any of you walking with a City shirt ever again you'll never play for this club."

'That's how he was, he was just mad. That's when I sat there and thought: "This is a big game, isn't it?"

'I didn't realise before that game and ever since then, whether you win more or less, I knew that week leading up to a derby was all or nothing."

In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy made amends for his behavior in the first leg by scoring to put Manchester United ahead.