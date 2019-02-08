Rajon Rondo was the star as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 129-128 in an NBA encounter played on Friday, February 8.

After a 42-point blow out by the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers were hoping to bounce back with a young core that was reported to be on the trading block for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

The Lakers put in an impressive performance in the game to claim the win in a game they were once trailing by 18 points they set a franchise record 22 three points.

LeBron James put on a star performance in a bid to inspired the Lakers to victory recording his fourth triple-double of the season with 28 points 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

However, it was Rondo who put the game to bed with a game-winning jumper recording 17 points and 10 assists with Kyle Kuzma also adding 25 points.

Rondo on win

Speaking to the Lakers website, Rondo who was part of the Celtics during their rivalry with the Lakers from 2008-2010 stated that he was surprised to have made the game winning shot.

He said, “I can’t describe it.

“It’s unbelievable. I couldn’t have imagined that one.”

“Believe it or not, I always dream like this.

“But I couldn’t picture it being this sweet. Coming back home, 13 years in, where it all started.”

LeBron also stated after the game that he was happy with the achievements of Rondo for a very important win.

He said, “He couldn’t have even dreamed about that moment.

“To be back here in the Garden where he won a championship and obviously he has so many memories of being here — for him to get his hands on the ball at that moment and be able to knock that down, it was a historic ending.”

The win helps the Lakers as they continue their push for the NBA Playoffs.