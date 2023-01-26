The most popular Nigerian card games

Whot

Of all the card games played in Nigeria, Whot is arguably the most popular. Invented in England, it has a simple and easy-to-play format that quickly caught on in the country. It is now published by Waddington’s and is played in a range of scenarios ranging from family get-togethers to more competitive battles. It is a simple card game where the aim is to be the first person to get rid of all their cards.

As an example, one similarity is that Whot uses a 53-card deck each with a number and a special suit symbol. Closely linked to the international deck, these are stars, squares, circles, triangles, and crosses. Some special games even take this further and add colours into the mix.

Eléwénjewé

Another popular card game is Eléwénjewé. Primarily played in the Yorùbá region, unlike Whot, it uses a standard 52-card deck. This can incorporate the jokers should players wish. The objective is to take cards from the table, often referred to as the palette. This is done by using cards of equal amounts and ones in combination.

Professional games are often played between two people going head-to-head. In amateur games, between two and five players can compete. These amateur games are also the ones where you may see jokers used, which can capture all the ones on the table.

The rules of play can get quite complicated, so take some time to familiarise yourself with them before playing. Certain cards get removed from the deck before play and become special cards, while others have different values and special rules.

Thuni

There are versions of Thuni played across Africa, each with different rules and variations. The game was said to have been brought to the country by Indian immigrants and is still popular today in the Indian ex-pat community. It has very similar rules to the jass group of card games.

Nigerian Thuni is unique in that it is one of the few card games in which two pairs of players face off against each other. It uses 32 cards taken from a standard deck, removing the lower cards from 2 – 6 in each suit. These are assigned points that the partners must accumulate with certain tricks. The winning team is the one with the most points at the end.

With so many card games on offer, it can be hard to choose where to begin. Find family and friends who know the rules and learn them before venturing out to competitions.

