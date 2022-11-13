Premier League: Martin Odegaard scores brace to send Arsenal five points clear at the top

Martin Odegaard scored twice in an impressive second half performance to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Wolves

Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Wolves
Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Wolves

This was a reminder to anyone who was watching that Arsenal are here to stay. A performance that highlighted the newly found resilience under manager Mikel Arteta.  He has taken his time, been under pressure, had to deal with difficult results, but has finally created a team ready to compete at the highest level.

Work to do for new Wolves boss

Julien Lopetegui was appointed as new manager of Wolves last week although he doesn’t officially begin the role till November 14. Watching this game must have given him serious cause for concern. This Wolves side require a lot of work if they’re to avoid relegation this season.

Steve Davis remained in interim charge for this game and set the team up in a 5-3-2 formation to combat the attacking threat posed by Arsenal.

There were some positive flashes from the home side in the early stages. A few counter attacking situations looked promising but never cause Arsenal  keeper Ramsdale too much trouble.

Second half Improvement

The game picked up in the second half with Arsenal in particular looking a much different side. The first goal came thanks to an overload on the left. Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira combined brilliantly and Jesus cut inside, Vieira chipped it over Jose Sa and across the face of goal for Odegaard to put into an empty net.

Two for Odegaard

Odegaard sealed the points for Arteta’s men 20 minutes later.

More fine work down the left from Martinelli and lAlex Zinchenko, who took his time to pick out a cross that found its way to the unmarked Odegaard to fire home.  Arsenal continue to show their title credentials by winning even under difficult circumstances.

This result leaves Wolves bottom of the table.

