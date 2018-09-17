news

Brock Lesnar reignited his longstanding feud with rival Roman Reigns to create a wrestling classic in the WWE Hell In A Cell 2018.

To the surprise of many, Lesnar made a return to the WWE to beat both "The Big Dog" and "The Monster Among Men," as the tie ended in without a victor.

Lesnar surprise re-entrance was supposed altered the main event which was supposed to be a challenge Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

The event at San Antonio, Texas featured an eight-match card but as usual controversy was expected.

Despite the surprise appearance of Lesnar at the 2018 WWE Hell in a Cell, most supporters were not satisfied with what was on offer according to several reports.

The superstar wrestler was reportedly ready to quit the WWE for the UFC but grabbed the headlines after his display.

His return, however, meant Roman Reigns was still the winner as he retained the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns retained his title as the hell in a cell main event was adjudged to be the main event ended in a No Contest as he and Strowman were knocked out as the referee called for the bell.

Another match that took the headlines was the cell match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton .

The rematch for the Raw women's championship between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss, while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch contested in the SmackDown women's championship bout which thrilled the crowd.